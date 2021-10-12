Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 108.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,475 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 26.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,471,000 after buying an additional 545,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,110,000 after acquiring an additional 65,280 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.9% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CIEN opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIEN. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $291,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,639. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

