Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2,304.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.76.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $143,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,630.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,682 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,754. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $149.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.51. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.93 and a 12-month high of $168.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

