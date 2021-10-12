Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.32 Million in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,728 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 97.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $637,870.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,759.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $807,084.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,294.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,412 shares of company stock worth $5,175,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. OTR Global downgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

