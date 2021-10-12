Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.37 Million in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of ESCO Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Sidoti upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

ESE stock opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $115.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.76 and its 200 day moving average is $94.30.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

