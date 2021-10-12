Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Stratim Cloud Acquisition were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 210,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $6,946,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition by 0.3% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,005,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition by 62.0% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $228,000.

Get Stratim Cloud Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratim Cloud Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratim Cloud Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.