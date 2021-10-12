Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Smith & Wesson Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.