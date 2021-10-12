Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 86,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Equity Commonwealth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth $90,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 3.9% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,622,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,906,000 after purchasing an additional 135,365 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth $269,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 665,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -156.17 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

EQC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.