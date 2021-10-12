Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 182,200 Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 182,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.37% of Chatham Lodging Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 73.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69. The company has a market cap of $597.27 million, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 2.07.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

