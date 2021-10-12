Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Community Bank System worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 131.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE:CBU opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.11. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.25%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

