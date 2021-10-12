Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Holdings in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,963 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.15% of Forterra worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRTA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Forterra by 173.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 203,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 129,270 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Forterra by 233.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 96,024 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Forterra by 15.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 58,521 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forterra during the first quarter worth approximately $23,106,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Forterra by 4.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 153,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forterra alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. Forterra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Forterra had a return on equity of 50.94% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.