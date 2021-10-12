Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 108.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,765,000 after buying an additional 2,982,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,369,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,388,000 after buying an additional 567,568 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $186,419,000 after buying an additional 719,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,918,000 after buying an additional 804,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,471,000 after buying an additional 545,597 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $167,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,169 shares of company stock worth $3,052,639 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

Shares of CIEN opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.19. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

