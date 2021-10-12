Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 10,103 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,103 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 29,094 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 85,226 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

NYSE:FAF opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average of $65.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $71.93.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAF. Barclays lifted their price target on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.