Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 500,000 Shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Stratim Cloud Acquisition were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCAQU. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter worth $97,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter worth $110,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,970,000.

Get Stratim Cloud Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ SCAQU opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratim Cloud Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratim Cloud Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.