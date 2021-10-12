Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,300,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.19% of New Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in New Gold during the second quarter valued at $702,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold during the second quarter valued at $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in New Gold by 70.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,310,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,380 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold during the second quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 194.3% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,927,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $817.01 million, a PE ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Research analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cormark restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.20.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

