Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Trading Down 4.2%

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.17 and last traded at $23.20. 25,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 656,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.52.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.209 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,893 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,554,000 after buying an additional 941,876 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 74.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,845,000 after buying an additional 294,655 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,712,000 after buying an additional 246,129 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $6,791,000.

About Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.