Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.70

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.70 and last traded at $32.52, with a volume of 2821314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 76.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

