HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.08% of HEICO worth $15,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 35.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,364,000 after purchasing an additional 132,573 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 4.8% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 379,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,965,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,343,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 7.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 223,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 28.2% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 153,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the period. 25.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO stock opened at $134.94 on Tuesday. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.26.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.48 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. HEICO’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HEI shares. Truist increased their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.86.

In other news, Director Adolfo Henriques purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,343. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson purchased 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

