HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Down 86.8% in September

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $14.51. 530,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,830. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $19.34.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that HeidelbergCement will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.