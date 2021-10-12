HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HDELY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:HDELY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.51. 530,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.42.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. On average, research analysts expect that HeidelbergCement will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

