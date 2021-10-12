HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HDELY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.
OTCMKTS:HDELY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.51. 530,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.42.
HeidelbergCement Company Profile
HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.
