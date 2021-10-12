Hellenic Coin (HNC) Achieves Market Cap of $256.95 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.11 or 0.00310166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000690 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

