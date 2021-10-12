HempCoin (THC) Price Hits $0.0107 on Top Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. HempCoin has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $190.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,358.20 or 1.00094924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00060816 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00050776 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006291 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001178 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001803 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.58 or 0.00496544 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,706,833 coins and its circulating supply is 263,571,683 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.