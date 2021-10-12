Herbalist Token (HERB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Herbalist Token (CURRENCY:HERB) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Herbalist Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Herbalist Token has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar. Herbalist Token has a market cap of $62,436.16 and $200.00 worth of Herbalist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Herbalist Token Coin Profile

Herbalist Token (CRYPTO:HERB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Herbalist Token’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,499,999,999 coins. Herbalist Token’s official website is www.herbalisttoken.com . Herbalist Token’s official Twitter account is @herbalistoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Herb Coin is an open-source PoW/PoS (Proof-of-Work/Proof-of-Stake) cryptocurrency for fast, private and secure microtransactions. The coin is reborn from a previous project also named HerbCoin. “

Buying and Selling Herbalist Token

