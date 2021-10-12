Herc (NYSE:HRI) Sets New 12-Month High at $179.35

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $179.35 and last traded at $177.04, with a volume of 3845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 13.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 22.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

