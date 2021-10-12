Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Short Interest Update

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 606.7% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their price target on Heritage Cannabis from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS HERTF remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 58,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,930. Heritage Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. is a development stage company, which grows, sells, and distributes medical cannabis. It operates through its subsidiaries PhyeinMed Inc and CannaCure Corp. The firm focuses on extraction and the creation of derivative products for recreational consumers, as well as the formulation of cannabis based medical solutions.

