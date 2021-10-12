Hertz Network Tops One Day Volume of $152,621.00 (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, Hertz Network has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hertz Network has a market cap of $954,824.53 and $152,621.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00062505 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.84 or 0.00122632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00076729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,242.64 or 1.00191177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.94 or 0.06195637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hertz Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.