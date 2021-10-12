Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,216,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 871,335 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.78% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $337,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,221,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 68,696 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 53,901 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 325.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 506,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 387,233 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $8,737,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 78,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.32.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.