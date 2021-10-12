High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider Purchases C$23,785.02 in Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.21 per share, with a total value of C$23,785.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,785.02.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 1,600 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$21,200.00.

On Monday, October 4th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$90,974.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,100 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$80,825.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 2,400 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$31,800.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$92,723.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 3,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$51,675.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 6,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.73 per share, with a total value of C$82,359.00.

On Monday, July 19th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 5,600 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.13 per share, with a total value of C$73,552.08.

On Friday, July 16th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,770.69.

On Wednesday, July 14th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 3,300 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,956.00.

Shares of TSE:HLF traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,366. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.36. High Liner Foods Inc has a 1 year low of C$8.45 and a 1 year high of C$14.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$445.38 million and a PE ratio of 10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$233.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$252.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.4999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

