High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins initiated coverage on High Tide in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on High Tide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

High Tide stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. High Tide has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $13.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). High Tide had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. Analysts anticipate that High Tide will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

