Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $12,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,179,000 after buying an additional 80,831 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 256,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,326,000 after purchasing an additional 930,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $142.85 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.62 and a twelve month high of $143.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.