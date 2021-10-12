Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) traded up 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.36. 1,641,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,412,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($5.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter.

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

