Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Short Interest Update

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 620,900 shares, a growth of 2,611.4% from the September 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,552.3 days.

Shares of HCXLF stock remained flat at $$11.23 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. Hiscox has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $14.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCXLF shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

