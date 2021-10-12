Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $115.31

Shares of Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.31 and traded as high as $117.45. Hitachi shares last traded at $116.09, with a volume of 33,089 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hitachi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. Hitachi had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hitachi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

