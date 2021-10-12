HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Senior Officer Sells C$11,100.00 in Stock

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Senior Officer Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$11,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$490,250.

Darcy Glenn Daubaras also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, October 6th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total value of C$11,550.00.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.61. 1,270,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,200. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.62. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$7.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.