Hive Market Capitalization Achieves $300.77 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $300.77 million and approximately $16.39 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001354 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000166 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 392,897,334 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.