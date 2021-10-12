HoDooi Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One HoDooi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HoDooi has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. HoDooi has a market cap of $9.87 million and $627,181.00 worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00060449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.39 or 0.00122786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00077120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,676.57 or 0.99953276 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,463.39 or 0.06217641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

