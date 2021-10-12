Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will announce $35.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.90 million. Höegh LNG Partners posted sales of $35.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $140.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.47 million to $141.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $131.14 million, with estimates ranging from $122.28 million to $140.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 45.58%.

HMLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

