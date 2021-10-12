Holcim’s (HCMLY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HCMLY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.47. 142,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55. Holcim has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

