Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,732,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 4.62% of Holicity worth $21,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holicity in the second quarter worth about $9,263,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of Holicity in the second quarter worth about $621,000. Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Holicity by 287.9% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Holicity in the first quarter worth about $22,492,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Holicity in the first quarter worth about $189,000. 25.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOL opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Holicity Inc. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $22.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37.

Holicity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

