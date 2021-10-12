Holistic Financial Partners Sells 752 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Holistic Financial Partners decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 48,734 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 750.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 39,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 35,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.51. The company had a trading volume of 66,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,156. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $114.76 and a twelve month high of $164.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.91 and its 200-day moving average is $158.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

