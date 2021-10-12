Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE:HMC opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $97.92 earnings per share. Honda Motor’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 101,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

