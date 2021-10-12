Honest Trading Up 2.6% This Week (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $133,844.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Honest has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00062302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.08 or 0.00122973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00076335 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,138.21 or 0.99939698 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.65 or 0.06164362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

