Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stock Holdings Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,024,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,249 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.65% of Hope Bancorp worth $28,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after buying an additional 179,717 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 15.8% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 713,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 97,114 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

HOPE opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

