Hord Hits Market Capitalization of $8.38 Million (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, Hord has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a total market capitalization of $8.38 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00062673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00123716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00076811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,631.03 or 0.99156597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.87 or 0.06259784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

