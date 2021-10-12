Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,840,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652,751 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 15.94% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $1,945,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HST shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

