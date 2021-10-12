HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 465 by Credit Suisse Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been given a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HSBA. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 473.55 ($6.19).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 427.05 ($5.58) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 392.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 416.10. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 292.80 ($3.83) and a one year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The company has a market capitalization of £87.23 billion and a PE ratio of 12.90.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 42,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

