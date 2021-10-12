H&T Group (LON:HAT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $287.12

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 287.12 ($3.75) and traded as low as GBX 271 ($3.54). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 271 ($3.54), with a volume of 20,623 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H&T Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock has a market cap of £108.03 million and a P/E ratio of 8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 297.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 287.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. H&T Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

H&T Group Company Profile (LON:HAT)

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

