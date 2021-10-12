HTMLCOIN (HTML) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,992.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $6.35 million and $6,992.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Baby Bonfire (FIRE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000097 BTC.

EverGrowCoin (EGC) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 84.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.