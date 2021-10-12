HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $675.00 to $750.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. HubSpot traded as high as $788.52 and last traded at $785.02, with a volume of 15245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $682.72.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $670.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.32.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total value of $6,079,804.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,567 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,215 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 4.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in HubSpot by 21.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in HubSpot by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in HubSpot by 1.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $675.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $583.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.02 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

