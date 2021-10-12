Hudbay Minerals’ (HBM) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$15.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 76.26% from the company’s current price.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.60 to C$8.60 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bankshares upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.64.

Shares of HBM traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,603. The firm has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$5.56 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.53.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$496.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$485.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

