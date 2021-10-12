Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$11.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HBM. TD Securities cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bankshares upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.54.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,680. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$5.56 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$496.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$485.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1699999 EPS for the current year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

